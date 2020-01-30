Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 4.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $58.95. 2,639,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,766,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $251.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.20. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

