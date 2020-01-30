Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,710 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,715,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,273,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.02 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average is $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.