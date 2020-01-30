Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,895 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after buying an additional 2,664,871 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 247.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after buying an additional 2,383,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,548.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 943,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after buying an additional 885,829 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

VZ traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.71. 4,950,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,766,714. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $251.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

