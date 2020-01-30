Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 107.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,766,714. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $251.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

