Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.6% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,950,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,766,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.20. The firm has a market cap of $251.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.