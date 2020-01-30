Veros (VRS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11,158.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Veros token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veros has a market cap of $150,308.00 and approximately $11,158.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.03119401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00195585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00123313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,510,175 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.