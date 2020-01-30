Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.75, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.31. 1,166,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,247. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Bank of America began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.54.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.78, for a total transaction of $481,907.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,887.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 4,097 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $820,792.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,294.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,429 shares of company stock worth $45,879,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

