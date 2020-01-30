Very Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price

Media coverage about Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has trended very positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Adobe earned a media sentiment score of 3.91 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the software company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $351.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe has a 52 week low of $238.87 and a 52 week high of $356.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

