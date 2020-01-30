Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price

News coverage about Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Palo Alto Networks earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the network technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Palo Alto Networks’ score:

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $237.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.06. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.95 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $192.17 and a 52-week high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.48.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $2,785,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 900,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,016,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,512 shares of company stock worth $9,173,199. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.