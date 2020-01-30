Viad (VVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Viad to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viad stock opened at $66.59 on Thursday. Viad has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.58 per share, with a total value of $62,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,093.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

