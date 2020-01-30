Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Purchases 14,830 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,459,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.40. 8,379,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035,734. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $210.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

