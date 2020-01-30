VINchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, VINchain has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $221,420.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.60 or 0.03114678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00192641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122061 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain launched on November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog.

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

