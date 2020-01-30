Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 32,700 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of Harley-Davidson worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,111,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 257,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 155,374 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.98. 1,900,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,131. Harley-Davidson Inc has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from to in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

