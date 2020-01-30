Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 35,900 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.17% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,838 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 376,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 69,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 87,213 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 278,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 74,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

BDN stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.59. 5,965,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,394. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

BDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 115,885 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $1,763,769.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Redd sold 15,000 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $227,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,187.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,775 shares of company stock worth $2,527,818 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

