Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 58,800 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 200.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in State Street by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in State Street by 105.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 133,872 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 26.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,378,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,030. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.53.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $520,764.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,365. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

