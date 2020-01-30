Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Shares in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,664. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $207.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. G.Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $2,011,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,567. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

