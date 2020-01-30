Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Man Group plc grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 176.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,308,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,429 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 224.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,639,000 after purchasing an additional 978,408 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,559,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,535,000 after purchasing an additional 941,032 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,880,000 after purchasing an additional 809,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,354,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,641,000 after purchasing an additional 752,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.76.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.41. 3,310,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,528. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.56%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

