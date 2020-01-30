Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 311,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 365,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $4.24 on Thursday, hitting $58.80. 18,281,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,971,165. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

