Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $4.42 Million Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of HollyFrontier worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,577,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,726,000 after acquiring an additional 39,041 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 651,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HollyFrontier by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 504,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in HollyFrontier by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 501,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $370,794.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,488 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $45.19. 1,753,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

