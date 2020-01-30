Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.17% of SITE Centers worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 63.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,874,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after buying an additional 731,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 94,472 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 11.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 869,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,388 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 412.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 643,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 777,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 105,107 shares during the last quarter.

SITC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

SITE Centers stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.82. 2,211,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,252. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

