Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 206,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 20,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $80.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,428. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.94.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.