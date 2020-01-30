Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.18% of Extended Stay America worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,291,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 360,461 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,269. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Extended Stay America news, insider Bruce N. Haase bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,605.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on STAY. TheStreet cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

