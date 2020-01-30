Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.7% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,779,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 54.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,142,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,494 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,260,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,191,000 after purchasing an additional 106,022 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $45,927,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIM stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,892,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,655. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.55. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $21.86.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

