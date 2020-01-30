Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,100 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,094,168,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $264,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,466 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $119,680,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 31.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 891,457 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,491,000 after acquiring an additional 215,755 shares during the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.20. 8,011,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,221. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average is $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 92.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

