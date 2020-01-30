Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 45,600 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884,914 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,297,000 after buying an additional 2,630,424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,024,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,008,000 after buying an additional 1,518,954 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,008,000 after buying an additional 1,320,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,009.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,503,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,102,122. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

