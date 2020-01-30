Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 7,000 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.23% of Avista worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 101.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avista in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avista by 31,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVA. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of AVA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.69. 309,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. Avista Corp has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $283.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $42,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

