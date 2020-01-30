Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 79,100 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,482,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after acquiring an additional 62,435 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,742,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,866,000 after acquiring an additional 451,066 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,507,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,811,000 after acquiring an additional 330,718 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,403,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,826,000 after acquiring an additional 286,189 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $57.10. 5,976,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,196,577. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

