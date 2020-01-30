Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $4.82 Million Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Godaddy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 356,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Godaddy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Godaddy by 151.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after buying an additional 116,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Godaddy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 387 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 5,852 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $402,559.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,846,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,902. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

GDDY traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,891. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.76, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.32.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

