Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 182,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 500.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in General Electric by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 203,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Shares of GE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.73. 95,364,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,977,736. The company has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

