Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 393,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,462,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,762,000 after purchasing an additional 380,502 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 527.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 403,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 339,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,527,000 after purchasing an additional 309,450 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,641,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.79 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

