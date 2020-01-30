Virtusa (VRTU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Virtusa has set its Q3 guidance at $0.73-$0.79 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.51-$2.65 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, analysts expect Virtusa to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67. Virtusa has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $333,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,471,488.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. O’brien sold 9,397 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $404,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,806.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,053 over the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTU shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

