Virtusa’s (VRTU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtusa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

NASDAQ VRTU traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.16. 4,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,725. Virtusa has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William K. O’brien sold 9,397 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $404,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,619.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,053. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 31.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 9.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the third quarter worth about $570,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

