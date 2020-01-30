Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Reduced by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.5% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.40. 3,540,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,587,391. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $210.13.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.32.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

