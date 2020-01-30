Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is RDL Financial Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

RDL Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Visa makes up 4.0% of RDL Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.77. 4,048,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,587,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.44 and its 200-day moving average is $182.30. The stock has a market cap of $399.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.32.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

