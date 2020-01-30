Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Visa by 28.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Visa by 108.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 620,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $107,703,000 after buying an additional 323,340 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.32.

V stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.58. 3,999,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,587,391. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.30. The stock has a market cap of $399.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

