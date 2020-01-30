Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.32.

Shares of V opened at $204.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.30. The company has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

