Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Visa by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,224,313,000 after purchasing an additional 209,670 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Visa by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 256,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in Visa by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $204.86 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.32.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

