Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.8% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $125,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.40. 3,540,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,587,391. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.