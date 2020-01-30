Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Visa worth $223,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $399.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.30.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.32.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

