Visa (NYSE:V) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Visa (NYSE:V) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.35 on Thursday, hitting $208.21. 8,490,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,355,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.44. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

