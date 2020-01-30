Vista Outdoor (VSTO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSTO. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

