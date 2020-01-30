Vitae (VITAE) Trading Up 56.5% Over Last Week

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00010730 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded 56.5% higher against the US dollar. Vitae has a total market cap of $19.88 million and approximately $191,876.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002970 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 82.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

