Vivid Coin Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $33,885.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.93 or 0.03185019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00193523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00122059 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,016,035 coins and its circulating supply is 6,802,828 coins. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app. The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

