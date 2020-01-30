VNX Exchange Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One VNX Exchange token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00002996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX Exchange has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $95,332.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VNX Exchange has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.28 or 0.03058877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00196427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00122450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,544,300 tokens. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io. VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog.

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

