Vocera Communications (VCRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Vocera Communications to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $230,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $124,667.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,456 shares of company stock worth $397,715. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.