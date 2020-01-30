Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.89) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 195.47 ($2.57).

VOD stock opened at GBX 152.41 ($2.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.07. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 185.05 ($2.43). The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion and a PE ratio of -5.40.

In related news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

