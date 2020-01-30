Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 196 by Goldman Sachs Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 196 price target from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a SEK 135 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America set a SEK 126 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 162 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of SEK 161.40.

Shares of Volvo stock opened at SEK 164.85 on Thursday. Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of SEK 156.09 and a 200-day moving average of SEK 144.93.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

