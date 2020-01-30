W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.40. 8,378,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035,734. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.