W. R. Berkley Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) – Boenning Scattergood upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WRB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

WRB stock opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,109,000 after buying an additional 7,221,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,621,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,935,000 after buying an additional 39,912 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,239,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,556,000 after buying an additional 113,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $37,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.