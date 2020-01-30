W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 29.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE WRB opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average of $70.00. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

